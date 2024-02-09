ADVERTISEMENT

20 kg ganja seized, four arrested

February 09, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirupati district police seized 20 kg of ganja and arrested four persons in connection with the case on Friday.

Bandaru Roopavathi, Veeranki Durga, Bandaru Kumari and Lokeswara Rao were arrested after they were found allegedly selling ganja in small packets to unemployed youth and college students. Police said the four used to procure ganja at Narsipatnam in Visakha agency area and shift it to Tirupati in bulk, to be sold at Tirupati, Nagari and other smaller towns in small packets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US