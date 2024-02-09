GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

20 kg ganja seized, four arrested

February 09, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirupati district police seized 20 kg of ganja and arrested four persons in connection with the case on Friday.

Bandaru Roopavathi, Veeranki Durga, Bandaru Kumari and Lokeswara Rao were arrested after they were found allegedly selling ganja in small packets to unemployed youth and college students. Police said the four used to procure ganja at Narsipatnam in Visakha agency area and shift it to Tirupati in bulk, to be sold at Tirupati, Nagari and other smaller towns in small packets.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.