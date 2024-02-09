20 kg ganja seized, four arrested

February 09, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirupati district police seized 20 kg of ganja and arrested four persons in connection with the case on Friday.

Bandaru Roopavathi, Veeranki Durga, Bandaru Kumari and Lokeswara Rao were arrested after they were found allegedly selling ganja in small packets to unemployed youth and college students. Police said the four used to procure ganja at Narsipatnam in Visakha agency area and shift it to Tirupati in bulk, to be sold at Tirupati, Nagari and other smaller towns in small packets.