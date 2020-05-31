Andhra Pradesh

20, including six migrants, contract virus in East Godavari

District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy inspecting arrangements at the Samalkot railway station.

District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy inspecting arrangements at the Samalkot railway station.   | Photo Credit: S. Rambabu

Four new cases reported in Vizag district

As many as 20 persons, including six migrants who returned from Gujarat, contracted the virus in the East Godavari district on Sunday taking the tally to 239.

The six migrants had tested positive during their stay in the quarantine centres in Amalapuram and Bommuru.

They have been admitted to the Konaseema Institute of Medical Science in Amalapuram.

“The other 14 persons have been identified as primary or secondary contacts of those who were tested positive in the Gollala Mamidada village,” District Revenue Officer Ch. Sattibabu told The Hindu.

Among the 14 cases, Rajupalem, Velangi, Vemulapalli reported three each and one case was reported from Vetlapalem village near Samalkot town in the Kakinada revenue division, he said.

Safety norms

On Sunday, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy inspected the precautionary measures being followed to prevent the spread of the infection at the Samalkot railway station.

Mr. Muralidhar appealed to the railway authorities to ensure that the safety norms were followed stringently on the premises as also on the trains that passed through the station.

Vizag Staff Reporter adds

Meanwhile, four new cases have been reported in the Visakhapatnam district, while another two patients who were undergoing treatment got discharged after testing negative, here on Sunday.

