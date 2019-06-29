20 ‘illegal’ structures identified by CRDA

The AP Capital Region Development Authority (AP CRDA) has identified at least 20 properties on the banks of the Krishna that have been built allegedly in violation of the river conservation laws and building rules.

The are located on the same side as the Praja Vedika and the rented residence of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Officials sources said the CRDA had issued notices to the owners of a few properties, who included former BJP MP Gokaraju Gangaraju and a business entity that belonged to the Chandana Brothers, who have guest houses on the riverbank, asking them why should their buildings not be dismantled for flouting norms. They were given a week’s time to explain their position, the sources said.

The CRDA will be serving notices in respect of the remaining “illegal structures” on July 1.

The process is being carried out by the development promotion wing of the CRDA and personally supervised by Commissioner P. Lakshmi Narasimham and Additional Commissioner Vijaya Krishnan.

The illegal constructions that dot the river bank shot into limelight following Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s orders during the Collectors’ conference recently to demolish the Praja Vedika on the ground that it was built in a flagrant violation of the rules.