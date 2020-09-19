20 hurt in RTC bus-truck collision near Srikalahasti

According to the local police, the bus was on its way to Tirupati from Vijayawada, and the truck was bound for Nellore, when the mishap occurred.

Twenty persons, including the driver and cleaner of a truck, were injured when an APSRTC bus and a truck collided head-on at Merlapaka village of Srikalahsti mandal on Saturday.

According to the local police, the bus was on its way to Tirupati from Vijayawada, and the truck was bound for Nellore, when the mishap occurred.

The impact of the collision left the driver and cleaner struck in the truck, while eighteen passengers of the APSRTC bus received simple injuries as its driver applied a sudden brake.

A team of 108 ambulance rushed to the spot and retrieved the duo from the partially damaged truck.

The cleaner received fractures in the legs. All the injured were rushed to the Government area hospital at Srikalahasti. A case was registered.