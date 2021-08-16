20 hurt as RTC bus falls in pit off ghat road

Twenty passengers on board an APSRTC bus had a miraculous escape on Sunday when they escaped unhurt after the vehicle fell into a roadside pit abutting the Bhakarapet ghat road, 30 km from here.

Gangadharam, driver of the Ballari-Tirupati bus, reportedly suffered a heart attack at that time. While feeling a sharp pain in the chest, he reportedly found it difficult to negotiate the curve on the serpentine ghat road and collapsed on the wheel. Amid the screams of the passengers, the bus went astray and fell into a huge pit near the Kalyani dam. All the passengers jumped out of the overturned bus, but 20 of them were found to have suffered minor injuries.

The driver was rushed to Ruia hospital for treatment.