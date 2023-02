February 18, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - ELURU

Nearly 20 students of the AP Social Welfare Residential Hostel (Boys) at Chintalapudi in Eluru district were taken ill reportedly due to food poisoning on Friday.

Health officials said the students of eighth standard were allegedly served stale chicken on Thursday. Eight of the boys who complained of stomach ache and vomiting have recovered. A medical camp was being run on the hostel campus to provide immediate medical care to the needy.