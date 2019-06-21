20 fall sick as diarrhoea breaks out in Chittoor village

About 20 residents of T.P. Palem village of Nagalapuram mandal were taken ill and rushed to the government area hospital at Satyavedu, following diarrhoea outbreak on Thursday.

Public outcry

According to information, T.P. Palem has been reeling under acute water crisis during the last two months, and has been depending on panchayat water supply. A couple of days ago, the residents had as usual fetched water from the public taps and stored it in their houses. They could not notice that the water pipeline, which suffered leaks, got contaminated with the sewage.

On Wednesday morning, the first batch of villagers, including two women, complained of uncontrolled vomiting and motion. Later, more cases were reported and the number further increased by night.A public furore erupted on Friday morning, forcing the medical and health officials to rush to the village and arrange 108 ambulances to shift the patients to the hospital at Satyavedu. Medical officer of the primary health centre at Nagalapuram mandal headquarters was temporarily posted at the village to monitor the situation for the next two days. Epidemiologist Nagaraju told The Hindu that all the villagers who complained of diarrhoea were safe, and administered fluids and antibiotics at the Satyavedu hospital. “We have also provided chlorine tablets to the residents of T.P. Palem as a precautionary measure,” he said. Meanwhile, the district medical and health officials directed the civic officials at Nagalapuram to immediately take up a sanitation drive at vulnerable villages hit by open drains and inspect the possibility of drinking water pipelines getting contaminated with sewage.