20 bus stations will get a facelift, says RTC MD

‘More than 3,000 Palle Velugu buses will be upgraded’

In an attempt to with provide better amenities to passengers, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has launched an initiative to modernise more than 20 bus stations in the State, its Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has said.

“Under the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme, bus passengers in Ongole and other select cities will be provided with smart facilities including digital boards displaying bus schedules and spacious waiting halls,” Mr. Tirumala Rao told the media after interacting with some passengers here on Thursday.

The APSRTC has chalked out an action plan to best utilise the large parcel of land available at various bus stations, he added.

“Not only deluxe and express services, more than 3,000 ‘Palle Velugu’ buses would be upgraded to provide better travelling experience to the passengers,” he said.

Mr. Tirumala Rao further said that the cargo service being offered by the APSRTC was evoking a good response after the door delivery of consignments was launched, adding that compensation was being provided to customers in case of any damage to consignments.

More than 450 consignments are being booked in Ongole daily, while it receives 600 consignments from other places on an average, he added.