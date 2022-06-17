20 bikes worth ₹12 lakh seized, 2 held in Kuppam of Andhra Pradesh

The police producing the motorbikes that were seized at Kuppam in Chittoor district on Friday. | Photo Credit:

The Kuppam Urban police on Friday nabbed two inter-State bike-lifters and seized 20 two-wheelers, including 18 with Tamil Nadu registration, worth about ₹12 lakh, and an autorickshaw from their possession.

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy said that acting on a complaint about the theft of an autorickshaw in Kuppam on May 25 night, a special party was formed with the Kuppam police. A special party was conducting vehicle checks at Vijalapuram Cross on Kuppam outskirts, when they spotted an autorickshaw, carrying a motorbike and coming towards Kuppam from Kangundhi road, while a motorcyclist was trailing the auto. When intercepted, the auto driver and the two-wheeler rider tried to flee but were were apprehended.

The duo, identified as Amanullah (38) and Abu Thahir (26) of Kuppam mandal, reportedly confessed to stealing 20 motorcycles, including 18 from Tamil Nadu and two in Kuppam. All the 20 motorcycles were seized from a hideout in Kuppam. A case was registered and further investigation is on.