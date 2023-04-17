20 Assembly segments in State do not have fire stations

April 17, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Despite the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department (Fire Department) to increase its capacity over the past several years, the inadequacy of fire stations across the State remains a concern. The Fire Department is observing Fire Safety Week between April 14 and 20.

The State has 190 fire stations, including 174 functioning fire stations, five temporary fire stations, six out-post fire stations and five stations which are yet to be opened. It is still trying to comply with the norms of the Standing Fire Advisory Council (SFAC) constituted under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Considering the adequacy and preparedness of firefighting equipment as one of the key components of combating fire accidents effectively, the SFAC recommended one fire tender for every 50,000 population. The council also recommended the availability of fire stations within the response time of five to seven minutes in urban areas and 20 minutes in rural areas.

Aiming to have at least one fire station in every Assembly constituency of the State, the Fire Department has been trying to bridge the gap. As a result, the number of Assembly constituencies without at least one fire station came down over the years.

Currently, 20 Assembly constituencies — Nellimarla, Visakhapatnam East, Visakhapatnam West, Araku Valley, Rajahmundry Rural, Gopalapuram, Achanta, Polavaram, Prathipadu, Tadikonda, Vemuru, Parchur, Santhanuthalapadu, Nellore Rural, Kovuru, Puthalapattu, Nandikotkur, Panyam, Mantralayam, Singanamala and Raaptadu — in 14 districts have no fire station in their limits, according to the Fire Department.

Proposals made years ago to the State government for at least 12 stations are at different stages.

On the other hand, the Fire Department is strengthening its firefighting capacities by adding various types of vehicles to its fleet. The department has 197 water tenders, 21 advance water tenders, seven multi-purpose tenders, four water bousers, six water lorries, two dry chemical powder tenders (DCP), two foam tenders, 29 mist mini tenders, 41, mist cylinder mounted bullets and others.