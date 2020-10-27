20 acres for developing infrastructure in Konaseema, Maredumilli

KAKINADA

27 October 2020 00:46 IST

Collector asks officials to prepare action plan to make Havelock Bridge a tourist destination

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar on Monday directed the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) and district authorities to gather 20 acres to develop tourism infrastructure in Konaseema and Maredumilli forest cover in Rampa Agency in East Godavari district.

In an online meeting of the District Tourism Development Council, Mr. Muralidhar said the existing tourism facility centres at Adurru and Pasarlapudi should be renovated to put them into use in the Konaseema area.

The officials concerned, including the APTDC, have been told to prepare an action plan to convert the Havelock Bridge across river Godavari in Rajamahendravaram city into a tourist destination. The Indian Railways has in principle recently consented to handover the bridge to the State government for tourism purpose.

“The Environment Education Centre (EEC) built by the APTDC at the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary should be handed over to the AP Forest Department to utilize the available infrastructure for the promotion of the tourism in the sanctuary,” said Mr. Muralidhar. The EEC was built in recent years with the special grant sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Tourism.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA- Rampachodavaram) Praveen Adithya and ITDA Chintoor Project Officer A. Venkata Ramana have been directed to explore the tourism potential in the Agency, with focus on tribal tourism.

APTDC Regional Director T. Raja, APTDC Divisional Manager (East and West Godavari districts) T. Veera Narayana and other officials were present.