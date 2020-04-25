2 women COVID patients discharged from Chittoor hospital

Two women of Nagari town, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 8, were discharged from the COVID Hospital at Chittoor, after they tested negative after 18-day treatment in the isolation ward.

According to the COVID Hospital Superintendent Jayaraj, the patients aged 30 and 32, were admitted to the isolation ward on April 8. After concerted efforts of the medical and paramedical staff, the two tested negative twice, thus facilitating their discharge. A special ambulance from the hospital was used to shift them to their residences at Nagari. It was observed that both the women had contact with the Tablighi Jamaat meet.

The superintendent said that the COVID hospital in Chittoor was equipped with 300 beds, of which 270 were non-ICU and 30 were with ICU facility. “We are conducting 100 tests daily on 5 TrueNAT machines available with this hospital. At present, we have 15 more COVID-19 positive cases undergoing treatment here,” he said.

The two women, who felt relieved on their discharge, thanked the medical and paramedical staff for the hospitality and quality treatment at the hospital.