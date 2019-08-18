2 Union Ministers offer prayers at Tirumala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here.

TTD Special Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy escorted Ms. Sitharaman into the sanctum sanctorum, where she offered prayers.

Earlier, she took part in the ‘Sahasra Deepalankara seva’ and participated in the procession of the deity around the ‘mada’ streets. After an overnight stay here, she would visit the temple again on Sunday.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat arrived here for darshan of the Lord. He was accompanied by his wife Naunand Kanwar and other family members. The authorities accorded them warm reception and facilitated darshan of the deity. Mr. Dharma Reddy presented him the Lord’s ‘sesha vastram’, laddu prasadam and memento.