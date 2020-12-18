Andhra PradeshVISAKHAPATNAM 18 December 2020 00:38 IST
2 trains cancelled for maintenance works
In view of safety related modernisation works and non-interlocking works at Gopalapatnam for commissioning of auto section between Gopalapatnam-Simhachalam North in Waltair Division, the following pair of trains will be cancelled on December 18 (Friday) in both directions.
The trains cancelled are: 08507/08508 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam-Rayagada special express and 08532/08531 Visakhapatnam- Palasa-Visakhapatnam special express.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi appealed to passengers to bear with the administration as these modernisation works are essential for enhancement of passenger convenience and safety.
