2 men held for killing woman, burning body

Satyanarayanapuram Police on Saturday arrested two persons accused of killing a woman and escaping with her jewellery.

Police recovered a car used in the crime and some booty from the possession of the accused.

The victim, identified as Chintagunta Vijaya Gowri (60), a native of Durgivari Veedhi in Gandhi Nagar, was missing since February 17. Her son Bhanu Prakash lodged a complaint with the police on the next day.

Victim had lent money

During their investigation, police reportedly found that the main accused, Chirasani Basavapunna Reddy of Guntur district, had taken a hand loan of ₹2 lakh from Vijaya Gowri, and had failed to repay the money.

When Vijaya Gowri began asking for her money, Reddy reportedly hatched a plan to kill her, and roped in two others — Padarthi Suresh of Guntur district and Devireddy Kondareddy of Vijayawada — for committing the crime.

Gory crime

The trio kidnapped Vijaya Gowri in a car while she was walking home from church, and took her to an isolated place near Phirangipuram in Guntur district. They attacked her with an iron rod and later strangled her to death.

The three accused persons also took away the victim’s gold ornaments and later burnt the body after dousing it in petrol, and fled. Phirangipuram police registered a murder case of an unidentified woman in Guntur district.

Police arrested Suresh and Kondareddy and launched a hunt to nab the main accused, police said.