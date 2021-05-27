Andhra Pradesh

₹2 lakh fine imposed on wedding gathering in Pathapatnam

A fine of ₹2 lakh was imposed on a family for organising a wedding in which 220 persons had gathered, at Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district on Thursday.

Revenue officials said the fine was imposed as the gathering far exceeded the government’s limit of 20 persons.

Upon getting information that a large crowd had gathered for a wedding, Pathapatnam revenue officials arrived at the location and levied a fine of ₹1,000 on each person present there.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas on Thursday ordered all revenue officials to book cases against the organisers if more than 20 persons were found to be present at any gathering. The Collector said strict implementation of rules was necessary in order to prevent a further spread of COVID-19 in the district.

