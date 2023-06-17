ADVERTISEMENT

2 killed in road accident near Tiruvur

June 17, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - TIRUVUR (NTR DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

Two youth riding a motorcycle were killed on the spot and two others received injuries when a car knocked down their vehicle near Tiruvur in NTR District, on Friday. The victims were not yet identified, the police said.

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has said that Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a decline of 8.4% in road accident deaths in 2022, when compared to that recorded the previous year.

The number of road accidents came down from 19,203 in 2021 to 18,739 this year and 6,800 persons died in road accidents this year, when compared to 7,430 in 2021, said Mr. Rajendranath Reddy while addressing a media conference at Mangalagiri on December 28.

