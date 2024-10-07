2 killed, five injured in lightning strike in Annamayya district in A.P.

Two farm workers were killed on the spot, and five others were critically injured when lightning struck them in the fields surrounding Somavaram village of Sambepalle mandal of Annamayya district on Monday afternoon.

According to the revenue officials, some 20 workers were going to a fruit orchard when the area witnessed a downpour followed by strong winds and lightning. The deceased were identified as 43-year-old Settipalli Malleswaramma and 40-year-old Shettipalli Shankaramma of Diguva Harijanawada hamlet of Somavaram village. The injured included three women and two men. The injured were shifted to the Government Hospital at Rayachoti by ambulance.

In response to this tragic incident, Minister for Transport and Youth Affairs Mandepalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed concern and offered support. The Minister spoke to the affected families from the camp office in Vijayawada, assuring them of comprehensive assistance for both the deceased and the injured due to the lightning strike.

