2 killed allegedly over land row in Anantapur

Two persons were killed allegedly over a land dispute on at Atchutapuram in the district on Saturday.

According to police, Narayanappa, 40, and his Rajagopal, 45, were returning to their village Aravedu from the Yellanur police station when a car knocked down their vehicle. After they fell from the vehicle, four to five occupants of the car allegedly killed them with boulders.

Denying political vendetta in the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police V.N.K. Chaitanya, said there was a running feud between two parties on the rights over a piece of common village land (Devudu Manyam). Eight days ago the accused had sunk a borewell in the land, which the two deceased claimed was their own land and the other party had sunk borewell without their permission. Narayanappa and Rajagopal allegedly closed the borewell as they claimed it was on their land. A complaint was lodged with the Yellanur police. “We have written to the Tahsildar to determine the actual status of the land in question,” the officer said.