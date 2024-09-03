2 killed, 49 injured in three separate road accidents in Sathya Sai district

Two agriculture workers were killed, and 40 others were injured, 14 of them seriously, in three separate road accidents in Sri Sathya Sai district.

According to the police, a group of 29 farm workers were on their way to Kadiri of Sri Sathya Sai district in a luggage van in the early hours of Tuesday (September 03, 2024), when a speeding mini-lorry collided with it at Narevandlapalle village of Tanakallu mandal. The mishap left one dead, identified Muni (38), and 25 others injured, eight of them seriously. All the injured were rushed to the government hospitals at Anantapur and Kadiri.

In another incident, a woman worker was killed and 15 others were injured when an overloaded auto was knocked down by a lorry at Mandakurlapalle village of Kambadur mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday (September 02, 2024) night. The deceased was identified as Annapurnamma (46) of Roppam village of Madakasira mandal. As the condition of six of them remained critical, they were rushed to the hospitals in Bengaluru and Pavagada.

In the third incident, nine agriculture laborers were injured, seven of them women, when an auto carrying them overturned after hitting a motorbike on the NH-44 at the outskirts of Chenne Kothhapalle mandal headquarters of Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday (September 02, 2024) midnight. The injured, all belonging to Nyamaddela village of the same Mandal, were on their return journey. Three of the seriously injured were rushed to the Government Hospital in Anantapur.

The police registered cases and took up investigation.