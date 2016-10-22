2 kids injured as part of class ceiling collapses

Two school boys of government upper primary school at Manthaladoddi village of Kuppam mandal received minor injuries when a part of the ceiling of the classroom fell on them on Friday. The boys were rushed to the Government Hospital at Kuppam, and were administered first aid.

Speaking to The Hindu , District Educational Officer Nageswara Rao said that it was a minor incident, in which the cement layer of the ceiling of the classroom fell down. The students who were sitting huddled together close to the class teacher's table were taken aback and ran out when they felt the cement chips falling down. In this process, two kids received bruises.

The parents of nearby households rushed to the school and took their children away. Some of them observed that the construction of the school was of poor quality and was built only recently.

The DEO said that the Mandal Educational Officer was asked to submit a report on the episode.