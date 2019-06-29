Andhra Pradesh

2 held for extortion bid

They demanded ₹10 lakh from trader, threatened to kill his wife, daughter

The Narpala police have nabbed two persons who tried to extort ₹10 lakh from a businessman here, on Friday.

The accused have been identified as N. Lokesh Nayudu and V. Bhaskar.

According to the police, the two have been calling a medical shop owner in Rangapuram village and threatening to kidnap and murder his wife and daughter if he did not pay them a ransom of ₹10 lakh.

The medical shop owner pleaded with them that he did not have the capacity to pay more than ₹4 lakh but the accused refused to budge.

Unable to source the money, he reported the matter to the Narpala police on June 23.

On the directions of Superintendent of Police B.S. Yesubabu, a police team consisting of a CI, SI, ASI, and five constables launched an investigation. On Friday, the team traced the two accused and arrested them.

Another accused

Following preliminary investigation, the police found that three persons were involved in the extortion bid. A search is on for the third accused.

