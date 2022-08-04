Andhra Pradesh

2 die of asphyxiation in maize processing plant in Andhra Pradesh

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM August 04, 2022 20:46 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 20:46 IST

Two workers, including a supervisor, died allegedly due to asphyxiation after they fell unconscious while cleaning a tank in Paramesu Biotech Private Limited, under Deverapalli Mandal in East Godavari district, on Thursday. One person who has been admitted to the hospital is said to be out of danger.

According to Kovvuru DSP B. Srinath B. Duma, a worker, and Gajula Srinu, a supervisor, both belonging to Odisha, were declared brought dead by doctors at the Kovvuru Government Hospital.

The incident occurred when three persons fell unconscious after they entered the boiler to clean it by using a ladder in the maize processing factory around 3.45 a.m. on Thursday. Asphyxiation is suspected to be the reason for the death of the two persons, Mr. Srinath said. 

“The supervisor reportedly attempted to rescue the two workers who entered the boiler, Mr. Srinath said. The police have registered a case and the investigation is on. The post-mortem will be performed on Thursday. 

