2 Delhi returnees test positive in East Godavari

Two persons, who returned from New Delhi, tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada of East Godavari on Monday. Of the 23 positive cases reported in the State till date, four relate to Delhi returnees. They they had visited places of worship in the national capital, according to the bulletin by the Health Department.

The 72-year-old male patient reached Vijayawada by Duronto Express from New Delhi on March 17 and reached Rajamahendravaram by bus the next day.

The patient had stayed home since then and developed symptoms later and got admitted to the district hospital in Rajamahendravaram on March 29.

The 49-year-old man from Kakinada too returned from New Delhi to Samalkot on March 17 by AP Express and reached home by bike he had parked at the railway station parking lot. He visited Aqsa Mosque on March 18 and Noor Mosque in Pithapuram on March 20. He also visited another mosque along with a friend the next day and got admitted to the GGH Kakinada on March 29 after developing symptoms.

On Monday, 68 samples were tested of which 66 tested negative. As of Monday, 262 persons were in hospital isolation wards and 29, 405 were under home isolation.

The bulletin further said 584 samples had been tested till date of which 561 tested negative.