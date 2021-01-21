2-day webinar on water challenges

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 January 2021 00:41 IST

GITAM University Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Sivaramakrishna inaugurated a two-day international webinar on ‘Water, Energy and Environment: Challenges and Solutions’, organised by the GITAM Institute of Science and Chemistry Department on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, the Vice-Chancellor said that sustainable development was the interdependence of society, economy and the natural environment and understanding the concept of interdependence would assist us in recognising our responsibilities for the future.

Advertising

Advertising

Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute, Bhavanagar, Gujarat Scientist S. Subramanian said that global warming due to the accumulation of atmospheric carbon dioxide has received widespread attention but in recent years the conversion of carbon dioxide into useful chemicals and energy products was giving good results.

IIT Jodhpur Bioengineering and Bioscience Assistant Professor V. Raviraj mentioned that the ranostic nanomedicines offer both diagnostic and therapeutic modalities in tackling various diseases at high spatial resolution.

IIT Kanpur Chemistry department Professor Raja Angamuthu briefed about how SO2 chemicals were causing respiratory ailments to human beings and risks to monumental structures like Taj Mahal and revealed his research findings to solve this problem.

GITAM School of Sciences Dean A. Subrahmanyam, Institute of Science Principal M.Sarathchandrababu, webinar convener Anima S. Dadhich and senior faculty members participated in the discussions.