₹2 crore donation for govt. hospital

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

05 November 2021 23:39 IST

Local MP Margani Bharat has said that Andhra Paper Limited would give ₹2 crore for the construction of an emergency block in the district government hospital here.

Addressing the doctors and other hospital staff, Mr. Bharat said that the company would extend the aid as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Mr. Bharat reviewed the medical infrastructure and preparedness of the hospital for treatment of viral fevers and seasonal disorders.

