₹19.73 crore released for Millennium Tower-B in Rushikonda

The State government has issued orders releasing ₹19.73 crore towards construction of Millennium Tower-B.

The buzz is that the building, located at the sea-facing Rushikonda, part of Madhurawada Special Economic Zone here, will be used for housing the Heads of Departments (HoDs) and Millennium Tower-A, the bigger building will be made the Secretariat. The Innovation Tower (also known as Startup Village) is touted as the likely Chief Minister’s Office once Visakhapatnam is made the Executive capital.

In the GO Rt. No. 8, dated February 3, 2020, the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department, stated that as per ICT Policy, the government should provide infrastructure facilities such as road, power, water and sewerage to the doorstep of the Electronic Manufacturing Clusters, IT/IT enabled services layouts/parks/SEZs/campus of IT industry.

The APIIC has earlier requested the government to release an amount of ₹65.12 crore towards completion of the Millennium Tower-A and B. While the construction of Millennium Tower-A was completed last year, the tower-B is in advanced stage of construction.

The amount has to be drawn by the APIIC, which is the custodian of the Millennium Towers. The APIIC, Vijayawada, has been asked to furnish utilisation certificate along with details of expenditure as soon as the task is completed.