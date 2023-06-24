ADVERTISEMENT

195 village and ward secretariats declared as Sub- Registrar offices in Andhra Pradesh

June 24, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - GUNTUR

They will take up registration of documents relating to properties in villages and wards; the State government publishes two gazettes to this effect

The Hindu Bureau

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has declared 195 village and ward secretariats as Offices of Sub-Registrar and Joint Sub-Registrar for registration of documents relating to properties in the villages and wards.

The State government published two gazettes separately on June 24 (Saturday) for — Establishment of Offices of Sub-Registrars and Joint Sub-Registrars under Section 7 (1) of Registration Act, 1908, and Formation of new Sub District under Section 5 of Registration Act, 1908.

While issuing the gazettes, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy instructed the Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, the Director of Gram Volunteers / Ward Volunteers & Village Secretaries / Ward Secretaries Department, the Commissioner and Inspector General of Registration and Stamps Department, and the District Collectors to take further action accordingly.

