HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

195 village and ward secretariats declared as Sub- Registrar offices in Andhra Pradesh

They will take up registration of documents relating to properties in villages and wards; the State government publishes two gazettes to this effect

June 24, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has declared 195 village and ward secretariats as Offices of Sub-Registrar and Joint Sub-Registrar for registration of documents relating to properties in the villages and wards.

The State government published two gazettes separately on June 24 (Saturday) for — Establishment of Offices of Sub-Registrars and Joint Sub-Registrars under Section 7 (1) of Registration Act, 1908, and Formation of new Sub District under Section 5 of Registration Act, 1908.

While issuing the gazettes, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy instructed the Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, the Director of Gram Volunteers / Ward Volunteers & Village Secretaries / Ward Secretaries Department, the Commissioner and Inspector General of Registration and Stamps Department, and the District Collectors to take further action accordingly.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.