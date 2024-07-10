ADVERTISEMENT

₹194.42 crore fund for Kakinada Smart City yet to be received: Collector

Published - July 10, 2024 07:14 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Kakinada Collector  Shan Mohan Sagili. 

Kakinada District Collector and Kakinada Smart City Corporation Limited (KSCCL) chairman Shan Mohan Sagili on Wednesday said that the ₹194.42 crore fund was yet to be received from the State and Centre for various projects proposed in the Kakinada Smart City. 

Mr. Shan Mohan has reviewed the ongoing projects and sources of funds during the 43rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the KSCCL. The Collector has sought a report on the status of finalising the location and funds for the proposed 40 tonnes per day (TPD)-capacity bio-methanation plant.

He also directed the officials concerned to renovate the Command and Control Room in the Smart City office. Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner and KSCCL Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director J. Venkatarao and other officials were present.

