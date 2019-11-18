1,941 candidates take APP test

The written test for recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutors (APP) by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) was conducted smoothly across the State.

Out of 2,488 candidates who had applied, 1,941 candidates gave the examination. The exam was conducted in two sittings, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon, at six centres in the State, according to SLPRB chairman Amit Garg.

Answer key

The answer key for the question papers would be uploaded by 7 p.m. on Sunday and objections can be raised on or before 5 p.m. on November 20, by writing to [email protected].

Mr. Amit Garg said that fingerprints of the candidates were registered at the exam centres using 52 handheld devices and fingerprint scanners.

The examination is for filling up 50 Assistant Public Prosecutor posts.