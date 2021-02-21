192 girders erected at Polavaram in record time

Vijayawada

21 February 2021 23:24 IST

The Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has completed the spillway work, which was claimed to be the largest operation in the world, by installing 192 girders on the spillway at the Polavaram project on Sunday.

The spillway work was completed in just 60 days. Each girder, weighing about 62 tonnes, was 23 metres long. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, officials of the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) and the Irrigation department authorities monitored the works continuously.

