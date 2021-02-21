Andhra Pradesh

192 girders erected at Polavaram in record time

The Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has completed the spillway work, which was claimed to be the largest operation in the world, by installing 192 girders on the spillway at the Polavaram project on Sunday.

The spillway work was completed in just 60 days. Each girder, weighing about 62 tonnes, was 23 metres long. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, officials of the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) and the Irrigation department authorities monitored the works continuously.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 21, 2021 11:24:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/192-girders-erected-at-polavaram-in-record-time/article33897311.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY