1,900 kg of ganja seized near Narsipatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 May 2021 23:36 IST

In a huge catch, the district police arrested two persons and recovered around 1,900 kg of ganja on the outskirts of Narsipatnam Town police station limits, here in the district on Thursday.

The ganja, meant to be sold in some Northern States, would have fetched nearly ₹2 crore, police said.

According to primary information by the police, based on credible information, they intercepted a van near Degree College junction and busted the case. The smugglers, who are believed to be from Odisha, procured the ganja from interior parts of Darakonda in Visakhapatnam district. They were allegedly supposed to shift the ganja till the highway, from where a few other unidentified persons were waiting to take over.

In order to escape police checking, the smugglers hid the ganja bags under a load of mangoes in the van. However, upon checking, the ganja was seized.

Narsipatnam Town police registered cases under relevant sections.

Spate of hauls

It may be noted that since Wednesday, the district police have seized around 3,000 kg of dry ganja. On Wednesday, Araku police seized around 1,140 kg of ganja in Araku valley and arrested two persons from Madhya Pradesh.