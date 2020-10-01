1,900 COVID patients recovered in south coastal Andhra

Prakasam and Nellore districts report six deaths in 24 hours

More than 1,900 patients were cured of the coronavirus infection, while six people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 936 in the south coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, ending on Thursday night.

With five more deaths, the toll in Prakasam district went up to 489, while one patient succumbed to the virus in Nellore district, taking the toll to 447, said a health bulletin released by the state government on Thursday night.

As many as 1,602 patients were recovered in Prakasam district which reported 783 new infections during the period. With 472 new cases, the per day infection count was more by 169 patients when compared to the patients discharged from hospital in Nellore district.

Cumulative tally

The cumulative tally in Prakasam district went up to 49,032 while same for Nellore district was 54,373. Till date, 50,460 patients have been recovered in Nellore and the count was put at 41,159 in Prakasam.