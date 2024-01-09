GIFT a SubscriptionGift
190 teaching staff will be recruited for RGUKT campuses in State, says Chancellor

January 09, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated January 10, 2024 12:08 am IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Chancellor K.C. Reddy on Tuesday said the university would appoint 190 assistant professors and lecturers in a transparent manner to improve academic standards on all campuses in the State.

He visited RJUKT-Etcherla campus and reviewed the development activities and construction of staff quarters, taken up at an estimated cost of ₹4.2 crore.

He told the media that the filling up of all vacancies would ensure quality education to students. Special training classes would be conducted for final year students to help them get placements in campus recruitment drives.

The university Director K. Venkata Gopala Dhana Balaji, Officer on Special Duty Sudhakar Babu, Administrative Officer Muni Ramakrishna, and Dean Mohana Krishna Chowdary were among those present at the review meeting.

