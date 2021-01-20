19-year-old youth ‘murders’ girlfriend in Chittoor

The couple, both college students, eloped a month ago

In a gruesome incident, a 19-year-old degree student allegedly murdered a girl with whom he had eloped, in Chittoor district on Tuesday.

According to information, the accused, identified as Delhi Babu from Chintamakulapalle village in Puthalapattu mandal, was in a relationship with Gayatri (20) from Thurpupalle village in Penumuru mandal.

They eloped and reportedly exchanged vows at a temple on December 11 last year.

Police registered a missing case after a complaint was lodged by the girl’s parents. The police then counselled the couple and their parents as Babu was yet to attain the legal age for marriage. The girl, also a student, was handed over to her parents.

Later, Gayatri’s parents reportedly thwarted Babu’s attempts to meet her.

A few days ago, the accused reportedly tried to meet her when she was on her way to her college in Chittoor. However, she refused to meet Babu.

On Tuesday afternoon, knowing that Gayatri was going to Penumuru with her cousin on a two-wheeler, Babu accosted her on the outskirts of Thurpupalle.

Babu reportedly picked up an argument with Gayatri, demanding that she come to his house.

When she steadfastly refused, Babu flew into a fit of rage and allegedly stabbed her with a knife multiple times and slit her throat. The accused allegedly fled when villagers rushed to the spot.

Tension prevails

A profusely bleeding Gayatri was rushed to a Primary Health Centre at Penumuru, where a doctor referred her to the Christian Medical College Hospital in Vellore. She succumbed to her injuries on the way. Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Chintamakulapalle, the village of the accused, after a mob tried to set his house afire, besides assaulting his father.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Disha Act

“Cases have been registered against the accused under the Nirbhaya and Disha Acts. Special teams have been formed to trace the accused,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Sudhakar Reddy, after he visited the villages of the accused and the victim.