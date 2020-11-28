19 women released from jail for good behaviour

Nineteen women serving life imprisonment were granted an early release from the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison (RCP) on Friday after their plea for mercy was accepted on grounds of good behaviour.

They were granted the mercy plea on Independence Day but their release was delayed as the COVID-19 lockdown was in force.

In an official release, Rajamahendravaram Central Prison Superintendent S. Raja Rao and Superintendent (RCP Women Cell) K. Krishnaveni and other staff were present during the release programme, in which the women were allowed to meet their family members on the prison campus.

Mr. Raja Rao has said that all the 19 women were given skill training during their imprisonment which would enable them to earn a livelihood once they are freed.

“Of the 19 women released, two of them have completed their post-graduation while two others have completed their graduation during their stay in prison,” Mr. Raja Rao said.

Rajamahendravaram MP M. Bharat distributed essential commodities and financial aid to the women.