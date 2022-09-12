19 pilgrims hurt in road mishap in Tirupati

ADVERTISEMENT

Nineteen devotees, including eight women and four children, were hurt when a mini-bus carrying them overturned after reportedly trying to avoid hitting a van in the opposite direction, at Balaji Dairy point on the Gollapalle bypass road on the outskirts of Tirupati on Monday evening.

According to the police, the pilgrims, belonging to three families, were from Ramanthapur, Amberpet and Ramnagar localities of Hyderabad.

The pilgrim party, which had darshan at Kanipakam temple near Chittoor, was on its way to Tirupati when the accident occurred.

The injured were shifted to the SVRR Government Hospital in Tirupati. The police said all the injured were out of danger. A case was registered.