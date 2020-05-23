Andhra PradeshKAKIANDA 23 May 2020 22:36 IST
19 persons test positive in East Godavari
At least 19 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pedapudi mandal in East Godavari district on Saturday. All of them have been identified as primary and secondary contacts of a 53-year-old man who died of the virus on Wednesday.
East Godavari District Medical and Health Officer B. Satya Susheela said the 53-year-old man belonged to Gollala Maamidada village in Pedapudi mandal. A majority of the persons who tested positive on Saturday belonged to the village.
Meanwhile, East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi and revenue officials inspected the Gollala Maamidada village and reviewed containment measures.
