19 of 54 new COVID-19 cases reported from Chittoor

VIJAYAWADA

20 February 2021 23:54 IST

No fatalities registered in State in 24 hours

The State reported 54 COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. No fatalities were reported during the period.

The number of infections so far, therefore, increased to 8,89,210. The number of recoveries also increased to 8,81,439 with 70 patients recovering in the last one day. This left 604 active cases in the State.

The recovery rate slightly increased to 99.13%, while the death rate remained at 0.81% as the toll stood at 7,167.

In the last one day, 26,436 samples were tested with a positivity rate of 0.20%. The overall positivity rate of the 1.369 crore samples tested so far was 6.49%.

Chittoor reported 19 new infections, which was 35% of the new infections tally.

The count in the remaining districts is as follows: East Godavari and Kurnool (6 each), Guntur and Krishna (5 each), Anantapur, Nellore and Visakhapatnam (3 each), Kadapa (2), and Prakasam and West Godavari (1 each). There were no new cases in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

The overall district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,394), West Godavari (94,306), Chittoor (87,295), Guntur (75,654), Anantapur (67,718), Nellore (62,427), Prakasam (62,197), Kurnool (60,858), Visakhapatnam (59,959), Kadapa (55,334), Krishna (48,853), Srikakulam (46,168) and Vizianagaram (41,152).