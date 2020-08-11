19 inmates of Kadapa jail contract COVID

They will be quarantined on the prison compound, say officials

Nineteen prisoners housed at the Kadapa Central Jail tested positive for COVID-19 in a random testing drive that was conducted at the prison last week.

Taking cognisance of the development, Deputy Inspector-General (Prisons) M. Varaprasad got the jail compound thoroughly sanitised.

Jail authorities have identified a separate building and converted it into a quarantine centre. As all the positive patients are asymptomatic cases, and keeping in view the logistical inconveniences in shifting them to the State-run COVID hospital or a similar medical facility, it was decided to quarantine them on the jail premises.

“The nutritious menu identified under the COVID protocol containing a wholesome meal, milk and dry fruits, is being served to the inmates. We have a doctor also on the compound to take care of medical emergencies,” Dr. Varaprasad told The Hindu.

Andhra Pradesh has a lower infection rate as well as low mortality rate among prisoners. Only three prisoners have succumbed to COVID-19 so far, one each in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Nellore central prisons, officials said.

Testing for all soon

Dr. Varaprasad announced that all 700 inmates will soon be tested for COVID-19. “This is an open jail and some of the prisoners work at petrol filling stations, thus coming into contact with outsiders. We have to ensure that everything is in order on our side,” he said. Some inmates requiring dialysis are being taken to facilities outside the compound, who can get infected in the process of treatment.

Meanwhile, Kadapa district registered 579 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 14,640. Of the 8,955 persons discharged from hospitals so far, 874 persons were discharged on Tuesday alone after they tested negative for the virus.