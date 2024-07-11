19 IAS officers get fresh postings in major reshuffle in A.P.

The State government gave fresh postings to 19 IAS officers in a major reshuffle on July 11 (Thursday).

Special Chief Secretary (BC Welfare) G. Anantha Ramu has been transferred and posted as Special CS (Environment, Forests, Science & Technology Department) relieving Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad from Full Additional Charge (FAC).

A.P. Human Resources Development Institute Director General Ram Prakash Sisodia has been transferred and posted as Special CS (Lands & DM, Registration and Stamps) in the Revenue Department relieving Ajay Jain from FAC.

Principal Secretary (Women, Children, Differently Abled & Senior Citizens) G. Jaya Lakshmi has been transferred and posted as the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration relieving G. Sai Prasad from FAC.

Principal Secretary (Tribal Welfare) Kantilal Dande has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary (Transport and Roads & Buildings) relieving P.S. Pradyumna (present secretary to CM) from FAC.

Chief Commissioner of State Taxes M. Girija Shankar has been relieved from the FAC of the post of Secretary (Commercial Taxes) in the Finance Department. The subject will be henceforth looked after by the Principal Secretary (Finance).

Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar has been transferred and posted as Secretary (Infrastructure & Investments) relieving N. Yuvaraj from FAC. He is also placed in FAC of the post of Secretary (Village and Ward Volunteers & Village and Ward Secretariats) relieving Ajay Jain from FAC. Mr. Kumar will continue to hold FAC of the post of Secretary (Political) in the General Administration Department until further orders.

Secretary (Higher Education) Saurabh Gaur has been placed in FAC of the post of Secretary (Information Technology, Electronics and Communications and Real Time Governance Society) relieving Kona Sasidhar from the FAC. Mr. Gaur will hold FAC of the post of Secretary (Skill Development and Training) until further orders.

The post held by Secretary (Industries & Commerce) N. Yuvaraj is re-designated as Secretary (Industries & Commerce and Food Processing). Chiranjiv Choudhary (present Principal Chief Conservator of Forests) has been relieved of FAC of the post of Principal Secretary (Food Processing).

Secretary (Social Welfare) K. Harshavardhan has been transferred and posted as Secretary (Minorities Welfare).

Commissioner of Collegiate Education P. Bhaskar has been transferred and posted as Secretary (Backward Classes Welfare) and also placed In FAC of the post of Secretary (Economically Weaker Sections Welfare). He will continue to hold FAC of the post of Secretary (Services & Human Resources Management) until further orders.

Commissioner of Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (PR&RD) K. Kanna Babu has been transferred and posted as Secretary (Social Welfare) and placed in FAC of the post of Secretary (Tribal Welfare). He will also hold FAC as the Commissioner of PR&RD until further orders.

Secretary (Finance) Vadarevu Vinay Chand has been transferred and posted as Secretary (Tourism and Culture).

Vivek Yadav has been posted as Secretary (Youth Services and Sports), J. Nivas as Additional Secretary (Finance), V. Vijaya Rama Raju as Director of School Education, Himanshu Shukla as Director of Information and Public Relations and S. Dilli Rao as Director of Agriculture.

Commissioner of Fisheries A. Surya Kumari has been transferred and posted as Secretary (Women, Children, Differently Abled & Senior Citizens).

Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Resettlement C. Sreedhar has been posted as the Director of Industries.

