19 held for ‘peddling cannabis‘ in Kadapa district

March 04, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Special police teams raided four places across YSR Kadapa district and arrested 19 ‘‘cannabis smugglers’‘ under three police station limits. They seized 28 kg of contraband, a car, and four two-wheelers used for transportation of ganja from them, said SP K.K.N. Abhurajan on Saturday.

Three of the arrested were inter-State offenders, three inter-district and 13 were local peddlers, all in the age group of 20-33, from North Andhra districts and Kadapa.

Poojari Sai (30) of Kamala Puram town was identified as the main supplier in the district and the remaining were local sellers who sold cannabis in small packets, the SP said.

CONNECT WITH US