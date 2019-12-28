‘19 firms have invested ₹15,648 crore in A.P. this year’

Since June this year, 19 projects have become operational in the State with an investment of ₹15,648 crore, said a statement issued by the government on Saturday.

Over 25,950 people secured jobs thanks to these companies. Motherson (KIML) automobile manufacturing company with an investment of ₹200 crore will employ about 3,000 people. This is in addition to the South Korean company Kia Motors, which rolled out its indigenous model.

Anrak Aluminium Ltd, which is in the trial production stage, has invested ₹6,700 crore providing employment to 2,300 people. Besides, another eight units, with an investment of ₹7,916 crore, are in the production stage and will create jobs for 4,086 people.

The statement said that the government is focusing on promoting industries and has attracted several big-ticket companies in the core sectors to give a fillip to the economy.

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation had allotted 1,057.75 acres of land to 1,010 companies in the last six months and some of the major firms include JSW Steels, Panasonic and POSCO, with a potential to create over 20,000 jobs in the future.