₹1.9 crore confiscated from bus passenger

The Kurnool police late on Saturday night confiscated ₹1.9 crore from a passenger travelling from Hyderabad to Kurnool by an RTC bus.

During a routine check at Panchalingala Toll Plaza on the Telangana border, the police found two large bags with a 52-year-old passenger identified as Koneri Ram Chowdhary. On inspecting the bags, they found the cash in them without any supporting documents, said Kurnool DSP K.V. Mahesh at a press conference here on Sunday.

When questioned, Ram Chowdhary said that the cash belonged to a real estate agent of Guntakal, B. Ranganayakulu Naidu, the DSP said.

According to Ram Chowdhary, the money was taken to Hyderabad to purchase agriculture land but since the deal did not materialise, he was bringing the money back, said circle inspector G. Obulesu.