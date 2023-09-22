19 child marriages stopped in combined Anantapur district in September, says Collector

September 22, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Collector M. Gauthami on Friday said that foolproof measures were being taken to prevent child marriages in Anantapur district.

Speaking to the media after participating in a review meeting on the implementation of various government welfare schemes and the activities of the Women and Child Welfare Department, the Collector said that 19 child marriages were reported in the combined Anantapur district in September, including 11 in Anantapur and eight in Sri Sathya Sai district. “In two cases, FIRs were registered, and four cases were bound over. Steps are being taken to join the girls in schools again,” she said.

The official said that awareness programs and workshops were being conducted widely all over the district to prevent child marriages. “Meetings would be held every Saturday within the village secretariat limits to prevent child marriages and dropouts. The area medical officer, CDPO, and supervisors are holding meetings in the secretariat every day in this regard. The plan of action includes thorough monitoring of the status of the rescued girls. The officials at the field level are instructed to give wide publicity for the helpline number 1098,” Ms. Gowthami said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy, during a video conference from Vijayawada, congratulated the Collector for the efforts of the district administration to curb child marriages in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.