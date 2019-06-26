₹1.89 crore sanctioned for helipad at Jagan’s residence

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday accorded administrative sanction for ₹1.89 crore for providing a helipad and other facilities at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp residence at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

As per a G.O. issued on behalf of Principal Secretary (transport roads and buildings) M.T. Krishna Babu, ₹40 lakh had been allocated for constructing the helipad, fencing and approach road, ₹75 lakh for permanent barricading with iron frames, ₹30 lakh for a police barrack and toilet block, ₹31 lakh for setting up security posts and gates and portable cabins and ₹13.50 lakh for a guard room and toilet block.