₹1.89 crore sanctioned for helipad at Jagan’s residence

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seen with Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seen with Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam.   | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday accorded administrative sanction for ₹1.89 crore for providing a helipad and other facilities at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp residence at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

As per a G.O. issued on behalf of Principal Secretary (transport roads and buildings) M.T. Krishna Babu, ₹40 lakh had been allocated for constructing the helipad, fencing and approach road, ₹75 lakh for permanent barricading with iron frames, ₹30 lakh for a police barrack and toilet block, ₹31 lakh for setting up security posts and gates and portable cabins and ₹13.50 lakh for a guard room and toilet block.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 9:05:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/189-crore-sanctioned-for-helipad-at-jagans-residence/article28150068.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

