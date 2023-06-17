HamberMenu
188 mandals experience severe heatwave conditions in Andhra Pradesh

June 17, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A municipal worker working under an an umbrella  to protect himself from the scorching heat, in Vijayawada on Saturday.

A municipal worker working under an an umbrella  to protect himself from the scorching heat, in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Sweltering weather continues to bother people in Andhra Pradesh as many areas continue to experience severe heatwave and heatwave conditions even in the third week of June.

As many as 188 mandals in 20 districts of the State experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 176 mandals in 21 districts experienced heatwave conditions in on Saturday.

All or majority of mandals in Anakapalli, Bapatla, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Bapatla, East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada, Krishna, Konaseema, Palnadu, Parvathipuram Manyam, NTR, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts experienced either heatwave or severe heatwave conditions.

A similar situation is likely in the State as 109 mandals may experience severe heatwave and 206 mandals may experience heatwave conditions on Sunday.

On Monday, 73 mandals may witness severe heatwave while 227 mandals may witness heatwave conditions, according to the AP State Disaster Management Authority.

Meanwhile, many stations recorded more than 40 degrees Celsius maximum temperature in the State.

According to India Meteorological Department, Jangamaheswara Puram in the Palnadu region recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Bapatla (43.0), Amaravati (42.4), Gannavaram-Vijayawada (42.2), Nandigama (42.1), Machilipatnam (41.8), Narsapur (41.0), Tuni (40.5), Nandyal (40.5), Visakhapatnam Airport (40.4), Ongole (40.4), Kakinada (40.3) and Visakhapatnam (38.0).

As per the forecast by IMD, rains may occur in one or two areas in various districts on June 18 and June 19 while fairly widespread or scattered rainfall is likely in many districts between June 20 and 22.

